Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 6,300 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.3 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $112,623.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,081,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $112,623.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,081,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,009 shares of company stock worth $3,333,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Featured Stories

