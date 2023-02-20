ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $115.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average is $101.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

