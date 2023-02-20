ING Groep NV Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $33.82 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

