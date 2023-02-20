61,300 Shares in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 61,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

HEP stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.