Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $75.10 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.