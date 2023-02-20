AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,605.62 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,427.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,353.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.