Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.72 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

