ING Groep NV Sells 63,597 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,597 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

