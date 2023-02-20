ING Groep NV Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AOS opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

