ING Groep NV Has $1.39 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $224.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.59 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.