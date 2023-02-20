ING Groep NV Has $949,000 Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NetEase were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 219.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 512,387 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 189.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 421,605 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 16.5% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth $22,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

Shares of NTES opened at $85.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

