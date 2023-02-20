ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,851 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Barclays PLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,636.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

