Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $38,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,516,000 after purchasing an additional 247,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $146.09 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $152.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.03.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

