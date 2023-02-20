ING Groep NV Sells 2,038 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $109.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

