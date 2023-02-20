ING Groep NV Sells 9,919 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

