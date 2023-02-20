ING Groep NV Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,389 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $219.98 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.68. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.82.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

