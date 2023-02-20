ING Groep NV Trims Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

