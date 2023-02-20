ING Groep NV Has $1.09 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 729,211 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 107.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

