Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REG stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

