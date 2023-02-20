ING Groep NV Has $789,000 Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. State Street Corp grew its stake in B&G Foods by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after acquiring an additional 293,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 29.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 233,068 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4,112.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $12.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $893.72 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $31.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B&G Foods Company Profile

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Consumer Edge lowered B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

