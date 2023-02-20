ING Groep NV Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $177.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

