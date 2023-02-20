Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,666,000 after buying an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,282,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $331,877.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,234,369 shares of company stock valued at $152,510,443. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Trading Down 5.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPRO stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Expro Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.