ING Groep NV Reduces Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,407 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 39.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 262.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 166.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 116,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,175. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

