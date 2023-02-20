ING Groep NV Lowers Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,103 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

