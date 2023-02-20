Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 13,297 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

