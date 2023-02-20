ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.71 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 17.70.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

