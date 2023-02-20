News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in News were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of News by 38.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in News by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,093,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,575 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in News by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in News by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in News by 6.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

News stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

News Announces Dividend

News Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

