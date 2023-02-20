Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 87.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 7.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of CPE opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Callon Petroleum Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.