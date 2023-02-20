Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $40,263,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

