Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 19.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cinemark Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

NYSE:CNK opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.