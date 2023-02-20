Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of PMM opened at $6.82 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
