8,776 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stride by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Stride by 10.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 296,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stride by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,009,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,486,000 after purchasing an additional 86,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stride by 1,179.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Stride by 51.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,565,000 after purchasing an additional 406,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

LRN opened at $43.89 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.