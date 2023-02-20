Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PIM stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $3.61.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

