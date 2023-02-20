iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.259 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF stock opened at C$31.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.19. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$27.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.00.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
Featured Articles
- Michael Burry, David Tepper Find Value in Chinese Tech Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.