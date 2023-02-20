Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $14.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $269.55 on Monday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Littelfuse by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

