United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.44. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.46% of United Bancshares worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

