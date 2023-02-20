Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $5.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CRLFF shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

