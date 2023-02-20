Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 2.5 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRHLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.