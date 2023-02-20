FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

FLEX LNG has increased its dividend by an average of 227.1% annually over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 26.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FLNG. Pareto Securities lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

