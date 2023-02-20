Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2668 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Wesfarmers Stock Down 0.6 %

WFAFY stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $19.69.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses.

