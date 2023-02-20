BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

BGSF has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BGSF opened at $15.22 on Monday. BGSF has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BGSF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in BGSF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BGSF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

