BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
BGSF has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BGSF Stock Down 1.0 %
BGSF opened at $15.22 on Monday. BGSF has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.
