Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
MFD opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.05.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
