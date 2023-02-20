Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

MFD opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.