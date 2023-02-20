Beach Energy Limited (BCHEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on April 17th

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2444 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Beach Energy Trading Up 8.5 %
OTCMKTS BCHEY opened at $21.91 on Monday. Beach Energy has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.
Beach Energy Company Profile
