STMicroelectronics to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.
STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.
STMicroelectronics Price Performance
Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $50.81.
Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
