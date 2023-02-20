STMicroelectronics to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

