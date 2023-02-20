Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Snap-on has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Snap-on to earn $18.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $252.28 on Monday. Snap-on has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.51 and its 200 day moving average is $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,278,236 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.