Finning International Inc. (FTT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 9th

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

FTT opened at C$36.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$40.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.98. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,715.57. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.14.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

