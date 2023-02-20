Finning International Inc. (FTT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 9th

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
FTT opened at C$36.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$40.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.98. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69.
In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,715.57. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.
