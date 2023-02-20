Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on March 9th

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $111.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.21.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

