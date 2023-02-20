Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on March 6th

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance
Jeffersonville Bancorp stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.
About Jeffersonville Bancorp
