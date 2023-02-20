BioSyent Inc. (BIOYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of BIOYF stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. BioSyent has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

About BioSyent

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

