BioSyent Inc. (BIOYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.
BioSyent Stock Performance
Shares of BIOYF stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. BioSyent has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $7.93.
About BioSyent
