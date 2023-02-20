Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $39,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $111.17 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $157.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

